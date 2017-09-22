WCSD Anticipates Additional Revenue for Building New Schools

An economic upswing could mean more revenue for the Washoe County School District to build new schools.

This rise in WC-1 revenue would come thanks to an uptick in sales tax, property tax and interest rates in our booming economy.

“We're not asking for any additional funding, we're just really thankful to the community and their support with WC-1,” said WCSD Chief Operating Officer Pete Etchart.

However, even though sales tax is on the rise, so are construction costs. This means the first three schools that the school district is intending to build, will cost more than originally projected.

Since 2015, the estimated costs to build a new middle school in Washoe County have raised from $55 million to $80 million. The costs of an elementary school have risen from $23 million to more than $34 million.

“The costs are higher but the money that we're getting in from WC-1 overall is higher as well,” said WCSD Public Relations Specialist Riley Sutton.

How much higher? Originally, the school district anticipated a $781 million bonding capacity for WC-1 until 2025. But because sales taxes are on the rise, the school district expects to receive an additional $100 million to $175 million in the next 8 years.

“This is added on the whole picture, but again costs are going up. So it's not like we can afford to build additional schools, but we feel confident that we can still fulfill all of the promises from WC-1 and build all of those 15 schools, school repairs to existing schools and major upgrades,” said Sutton.

This all starts with the construction of a new elementary school in south Reno and new middles schools in Sun Valley and Spanish Springs. The Washoe County School District wants to get the ball rolling on these construction projects as early as December of this year. But before that can happen, the school district has to get the funds approved from the capital funding protection committee.

“I believe it was April that we started collecting that money and now we're actually going out for a bond for $200 million from that sales tax that was WC-1 to build our first 3 new schools,” said Etchart.

If the capital funding protection committee approves the $200 million bond next Thursday, the Washoe County School District will then look for approval from the board of trustees in October.