WCSD Anticipates Additional Revenue for Building New Schools - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Anticipates Additional Revenue for Building New Schools

Posted: Updated:

An economic upswing could mean more revenue for the Washoe County School District to build new schools.

This rise in WC-1 revenue would come thanks to an uptick in sales tax, property tax and interest rates in our booming economy.

“We're not asking for any additional funding, we're just really thankful to the community and their support with WC-1,” said WCSD Chief Operating Officer Pete Etchart.

However, even though sales tax is on the rise, so are construction costs. This means the first three schools that the school district is intending to build, will cost more than originally projected.

Since 2015, the estimated costs to build a new middle school in Washoe County have raised from $55 million to $80 million. The costs of an elementary school have risen from $23 million to more than $34 million.

“The costs are higher but the money that we're getting in from WC-1 overall is higher as well,” said WCSD Public Relations Specialist Riley Sutton.

How much higher? Originally, the school district anticipated a $781 million bonding capacity for WC-1 until 2025. But because sales taxes are on the rise, the school district expects to receive an additional $100 million to $175 million in the next 8 years.

“This is added on the whole picture, but again costs are going up. So it's not like we can afford to build additional schools, but we feel confident that we can still fulfill all of the promises from WC-1 and build all of those 15 schools, school repairs to existing schools and major upgrades,” said Sutton.

This all starts with the construction of a new elementary school in south Reno and new middles schools in Sun Valley and Spanish Springs. The Washoe County School District wants to get the ball rolling on these construction projects as early as December of this year. But before that can happen, the school district has to get the funds approved from the capital funding protection committee.

“I believe it was April that we started collecting that money and now we're actually going out for a bond for $200 million from that sales tax that was WC-1 to build our first 3 new schools,” said Etchart.

If the capital funding protection committee approves the $200 million bond next Thursday, the Washoe County School District will then look for approval from the board of trustees in October.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Reno Police Department Provides Safety Tips In Light of Reports of People Being Followed

    The Reno Police Department Provides Safety Tips In Light of Reports of People Being Followed

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:46:16 GMT

    Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point.  The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.

    More >>

    Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point.  The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.

    More >>

  • Lake Tahoe's Levels Could Change Quickly This Fall

    Lake Tahoe's Levels Could Change Quickly This Fall

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:45:08 GMT

    Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.

    More >>

    Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.

    More >>

  • 'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

    'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-09-22 16:13:16 GMT

    I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'

    More >>

    I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.