RTC Releases Statement On Federal Judgement To Allow Recording Of Camera Audio

RTC has released a statement concerning a judges decision to allow audio recording on RTC video cameras.More >>
The scholarship is for students applying for internships at her offices in both Nevada and Washington, DC.More >>
The new authorizations will emphasize conservation performance, ecological outcomes and cooperative management of public lands that will also provide greater opportunity for an operator to manage ranching operations that are both economically and environmentally sustainable.More >>
Participants will be able to purchase food and drinks from various market vendors, which will feature fresh, local fall produce. Event activities will include live entertainment, fall farmers market vendors featuring pumpkins, face painting, cotton candy, children’s activities, contests and giveaways.More >>
Students will learn the basic rules of the road, information about vehicle costs, establishing good savings habits, and building good credit to plan for the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at frightening new weapons tests.More >>
