Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Announces Scholarship For First-Generation Students

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement announcing an intern scholarship program for first-generation college students. The scholarship is for students applying for internships at her offices in both Nevada and Washington, DC. Prospective interns can apply here .

First-generation college students have overcome many barriers in order to become the first in their families to attend college. These students blaze their own trail to find better opportunities, to achieve their goals despite the odds, and some to break the cycle of poverty. With our parents’ guidance and hard work, my sister and I became the first in our family to graduate college. However, not everyone gets the support and guidance needed to gain access to college or complete a degree. That’s why it is important to me that we are giving these students the support they need, and make sure we are opening doors for them and breaking down barriers to their success.

I am proud to offer scholarships for first-generation college students to assist them during their internships. Internships in my Senate offices are a great opportunity for students to learn about government, professional development, and the value of mentorship. This scholarship will give first-generation college students, who are often from families with limited resources, the opportunity to gain this experience as they navigate their careers.