Summit Mall Announces Annual Fall Festival

The Summit Mall has announced it will be hosting their annual Fall Festival September 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. . Participants will be able to purchase food and drinks from various market vendors, which will feature fresh, local fall produce.

Event activities will include live entertainment, fall farmers market vendors featuring pumpkins, face painting, cotton candy, children’s activities, contests and giveaways.

The event will take place in The Summit’s center plaza next to Van’s.

