Western Nevada College Partner With Greater Nevada Credit Union to Offer Course For New Drivers

Western Nevada College (WNC) announced they are partnering with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) to present ‘Greater Driving in Northern Nevada,’ a program that promotes safe driving among new drivers.

Students will learn the basic rules of the road, information about vehicle costs, establishing good savings habits, and building good credit to plan for the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle.

Students who successfully complete the new driver education program are eligible to receive free gifts including a vehicle sunshade and a gift of free membership from GNCU. Those who are members of the credit union, or become a member, can receive a $50 partial reimbursement for the course fee which will be deposited into their GNCU checking account.

In addition, GNCU is sponsoring a program related essay contest on safe driving. Three $500 scholarships for the 2018/2019 school year will be awarded to students who participate. Students may use the scholarship for their studies or opt to gift the award to a family member or friend attending WNC.

The next class session will be offered Saturdays, October 7 – November 4 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.campusce.net/wnc/course/course.aspx?catId=7