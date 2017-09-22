Alzheimer’s Association to hold Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at the Sparks Marina to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Last year, the walk raised over $200,000.

The Reno-Sparks Walk will feature Sparks Mayor Geno Martini; Bob Yest, an individual living with early-stage Alzheimer’s, and a handful of other speakers. There will be a Promise Garden, where walkers will have an opportunity to receive a promise flower and write a personal message on it to further strengthen their dedication and honor those affected by the disease. Additionally, there will be entertainment for children, sponsor booths, and much more for participants.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants will learn more about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services.

To sign up for the walk, or find out more information, visit alz.org/walk.