BLM to Remove Fire Restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management Carson City District Office announced they are lifting the fire restrictions that have been in place since June 30. Restrictions will expire at 12:01 a.m., Saturday morning.

According to agency Fire Management Officers, decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures are responsible for lifting fire restrictions. However, the potential threat for wildfires remains, so they encourage the public to continue enjoying their federal, state, and private lands responsibly by being very careful with any fire.

They are still reminding reminded to be fire safe with all their outdoor activities, including ensuring that campfires are dead out. Leaving campfires unattended is a class B misdemeanor. Other important reminders for all outdoor enthusiasts include the following:

The use of incendiary or tracer rounds while recreational shooting is prohibited at all times. Target shooting – the use of steel-core ammunition can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire. Riding motorcycles/ATVs without a spark arrester and careless smoking can all cause unwanted wildland fires. The use of propane stoves versus campfires and charcoal grill fires is still preferred in dry conditions. Firewood cutters must have a chainsaw with a functioning, approved spark arrester screen on the exhaust. Open burning on private land still requires a permit from local fire departments.

For more information, please contact the BLM-Carson City Field Office at 885-6000; the NDF at 684-2500, the BIA at 775-887-3500, and the USFWS at 775-423-5128.