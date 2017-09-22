League to Save Lake Tahoe Invites Volunteers to Participate in Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

The League to Save Lake Tahoe (LSLT) is inviting volunteers to participate in Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day Saturday. LSLT and volunteers will be helping with hands-on restoration if forest areas damaged by the 2007 Angora Fire.

Participants will help protect young trees and restore area trails. Following the morning work in the Angora Burn area, all participants are invited for a free celebration, featuring lunch by Chimayo, beers by South Lake Brewing Company and live music by Sierra Gypsies.

Participants are being asked to RSVP to find out specific meeting points. To RSVP visit keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd or call 530-541-5388.