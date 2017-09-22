Reno 1868 FC Signs Sean Bieker as Goalkeeper For Remainder of 20 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Signs Sean Bieker as Goalkeeper For Remainder of 2017 Season

Reno 1868 FC has signed Reno native and goalkeeper Sean Bieker to a contract for the remainder of the 2017 season, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old and Cal State Fullerton alum is expected to add immediate depth to Reno’s goalkeeper unit.

The former Bishop Manogue High School varsity standout said he’s happy to be back in his hometown and a part of playoff-bound Reno 1868 FC.

“I’m happy to be here playing for my hometown and with this great group of guys,” Bieker said. “I hope to contribute as much as I can to this club for the remainder of the season.”

Reno 1868 FC general manager Andy Smith said adding a goalkeeper like Bieker late in the season should help out the team’s depth ahead of the USL Playoffs.

“Sean is a great talent to add at this point in the season,” Smith said. “He is going to help this team compete as he continues his growth as a young goalkeeper.”

