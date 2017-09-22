Nevada Humane Society to Hold Yard-Style Sale to Benefit Homeles - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Humane Society to Hold Yard-Style Sale to Benefit Homeless Pets

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Humane Society will be holding their first PUP-Up Sale, a yard-style sale where pet accessories will be sold at wholesale cost to raise money for homeless pets, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2825 Longley lane. 

The NHS came up with the idea of the PUP-Up sale after a local pet-distribution center closed and donated all of their product. While some items can be used in the shelter, most cannot, so the NHS is selling the items to raise money. 

