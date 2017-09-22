Open Forum on Immigration and Refugee Reform

Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies and local community leaders will hold an open community forum to discuss immigration and refugee reform.

Local law enforcement, Reno City Councilman Oscar Delgado, and Assemblyman Edgar Flores are expected to discuss immigration issues facing our community Wednesday, September 27. The event is happening at the Palabra de Vida Church on 2375 South Virginia Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion starts at 7:00 p.m. Officials say child care will also be provided for those who choose to bring their children.

Officials say attendees will learn how immigrants and refugees can obtain Nevada driver authorization cards, information on the City of Reno's Welcoming initiative as well as immigrant rights and responsibilities. Police say there will also be information on how immigrants and refugees can report crimes and crime prevention strategies.

Dr. Cesar Minera, Pastor for Palabra de Vida Church and Dr. Carina Black, Director of the Northern Nevada International Center organized the event.

The Reno Police Department contributed to this report.