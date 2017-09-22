Trump Administration Scraps Obama-Era Campus Assault Guidance

Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies and city leaders will hold an open community forum to discuss immigration and refugee reform.More >>
Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies and city leaders will hold an open community forum to discuss immigration and refugee reform.More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
I hope you're ready for lots of off-roading action, puppy love, and pounds and pounds of candy! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said the Obama rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault.More >>
The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said the Obama rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault.More >>
All lanes are now open per NDOTMore >>
All lanes are now open per NDOTMore >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at frightening new weapons tests.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at frightening new weapons tests.More >>
For videographer & Nevada native, Cody Villalobos, whether it’s with a drone or a traditional camera, it's all about capturing the right shot. His attention to detail has recently won him a spot on the video production team for a big country-music super star.More >>
For videographer & Nevada native, Cody Villalobos, whether it’s with a drone or a traditional camera, it's all about capturing the right shot. His attention to detail has recently won him a spot on the video production team for a big country-music super star.More >>