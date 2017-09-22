Search For Mexico Quake Survivors Enters Day Four, Some Success

Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day Friday, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at frightening new weapons tests.More >>
Everything involved with the charity was donated including the live band's performance and the room in the convention center, so 100% of today's proceeds will be split evenly between the two charities.More >>
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
Tahoe's level is still more than five feet above its natural rim and less than a foot from its legal limit.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids ‘R’ Kids corporate office is getting involved too.More >>
