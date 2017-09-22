Chef's Fundraiser Raises More Than Five Thousand for Hurricane Relief Efforts

All lanes are now open per NDOTMore >>
Everything involved with the charity was donated including the live band's performance and the room in the convention center, so 100% of today's proceeds will be split evenly between the two charities.
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches.
When a police officer leaves for work, families never truly know if it will be their last goodbye. Should something horrible happen, area families have a community committed to helping them cope through their loss. What Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. is all about in Health Watch.
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids 'R' Kids corporate office is getting involved too.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.
The California Highway Patrol says I-80 westbound has been reopened after it was closed due to a fatal crash involving 16 vehicles near Eagle Lakes.
Snow is falling in higher elevations, close to Donner Lake. At the time of this writing, I-80 is open with no controls.
