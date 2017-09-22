Chef's Fundraiser Raises More Than Five Thousand for Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Reno Sparks Convention Center hosted a fundraiser put on by the American Culinary Foundation High Sierra Chef's Association in order to raise money for the American Red Cross and Mercy's Chef. The chefs chose these charities because of their direct support to hurricane victims.

For 50 dollars, people had four hours to enjoy a live band, bid on prizes in a silent auction, take advantage of an open bar, and try dishes from 10 local restaurants. All of this was put together in only 2 weeks.

"It was a really quick two week turnaround," Jay Rathmann, President of ACFCFHS. "Everybody just pulled right out and was all-in."

They originally planned the event with the intention of helping Hurricane Harvey victims, but with multiple hurricanes making landfall in the area, it could go to other regions who have similar desperate needs.

Michelle Palmer, a local chef, was visiting Puerto Rico just three weeks ago on her way home from visiting France. She went there to learn how to make authentic Puerto Rican food. The woman she met, who she learned Puerto Rican cooking from, lost everything to Hurricane Maria.

"I finally was able to get a hold of her," Palmer said. "Chef Marilyn Lopez, her daughter and son-in-law, they're all chefs they lost their restaurant completely leveled, but they're safe, so that's a good thing, but she said the same thing we have no power and no water to drink."

Everything involved with the charity was donated including the live band's performance and the room in the convention center, so 100% of today's proceeds will be split evenly between the two charities.

The chef's are looking for an organization to match tonight's total of $5,700. If you or an organization you know would be interested, call Jay Rathmann at (775)-233-3476.