Nevada Volleyball Wins Second-Straight Match

Nevada Release

9/21/2017

Claiming its second straight win, the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-10, 2-0 MW) defeated the Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-1) Thursday night in three straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-20).

The victory marked the first sweep for the Wolf Pack in the last 17 matches, dating back to Nov. 10 of last season. Two Wolf Pack players logged the match high in kills as both sophomore Jamila Minor and junior Peighton De Von put down 11 balls. Sophomore Ayla Fresenius was the lone Nevada player to record double-digit digs with her 11, also a match high. Sophomore Dalyn Burns tallied 30 assists, keeping her average above 10 per set.

Nevada got off to a quick start, taking a 14-6 lead in set one. Air Force began to find their stride, cutting the Nevada lead to 14-11 with five straight points. The Wolf Pack scored two points out of the timeout and ran away with the set, taking frame one 25-16. De Von led the match in set No. 1, logging six kills off just 10 attacks.

Set two got off to a much closer start than the first as both teams were tied come the tenth point. After one more Air Force point, the Wolf Pack would go on a 5-0 run before the media timeout to take the lead, up 15-11. Things continued to go Nevada’s way as the Pack never looked back, taking set two 25-16.

After a quick Air Force point, Nevada scored eight straight points before the next Falcon kill, putting the Pack up 8-2 early in set three. Air Force would then outscore Nevada 10-4 over the next several points to tie it up at 12, snagging some momentum from an overturned call that would have given Jamila Minor her 12th kill to tag a career high. Knotted up at 14, Nevada scored five unanswered points to go up 19-14. Air Force then scored five straight points of its own to tie it up at 19, but the kill from sophomore Shayla Hoeft ended the run and put Nevada up one. It was all Nevada from there, taking the third and final set from Air Force 25-20 to complete the sweep.

Nevada will get Saturday off before the second game of the three-game road swing, facing the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 28.