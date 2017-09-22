Chain Control Orders Lifted On Mt. Rose Highway

All chain controls on Mt. Rose Highway have been lifted. Drive safe!

All lanes are now open per NDOT

Initially, Nevada Department of Transportation reported a crash on Mt Rose Highway that caused all lanes to be shut down, but due to hazardous road conditions, the road has been shut down with no immediate estimation of reopening.

NHP reports the west side is closed at incline and the east side is closed at Fairview Blvd.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known.