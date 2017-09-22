Chain Control Orders Lifted On Mt. Rose Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chain Control Orders Lifted On Mt. Rose Highway

Posted: Updated:

All chain controls on Mt. Rose Highway have been lifted. Drive safe! 

All lanes are now open per NDOT

Initially, Nevada Department of Transportation reported a crash on Mt Rose Highway that caused all lanes to be shut down, but due to hazardous road conditions, the road has been shut down with no immediate estimation of reopening. 

NHP reports the west side is closed at incline and the east side is closed at Fairview Blvd.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.