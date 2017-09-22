Hazardous Conditions Cause Mt Rose Highway To Be Closed

Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Mt Rose Highway has caused all lanes to be shut down. Chains are also currently required. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known. Estimated End Time is 11:00 pm.More >>
When a police officer leaves for work, families never truly know if it will be their last goodbye. Should something horrible happen, area families have a community committed to helping them cope through their loss. What Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.More >>
It's a common misconception that veterans get dental care covered along with the rest of their benefits. But while the VA does offer dental, most vets don't qualify. So a Reno dentist's office is taking on the mission to serve those who have served. Every year the Sala Family Dentistry office in northwest Reno opens its doors for a full day of free care for veterans.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Ray Brashears, on suspicion of fraud. After a K-9 unit found five used, hypodermic needles and .4 grams of methamphetamine in Brashear’s car, they also found a wallet, with a Medicaid card, military ID, a social security card and a Nevada driver’s license not belonging to Brashears.More >>
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids ‘R’ Kids corporate office is getting involved too.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says I-80 westbound has been reopened after it was closed due to a fatal crash involving 16 vehicles near Eagle Lakes.More >>
Snow is falling in higher elevations, close to Donner Lake. At the time of this writing, I-80 is open with no controls.More >>
