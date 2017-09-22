Hazardous Conditions Cause Mt Rose Highway To Be Closed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hazardous Conditions Cause Mt Rose Highway To Be Closed

Posted:

Initially, Nevada Department of Transportation reported a crash on Mt Rose Highway that caused all lanes to be shut down, but due to hazardous road conditions, the road has been shut down with no immediate estimation of reopening. 

NHP reports the west side is closed at incline and the east side is closed at Fairview Blvd.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known.

