Evening in Blue

Physical therapy is helpful for people who are injured, who just had surgery or who've had a stroke, MS, even Parkinson's disease. Now Northern Nevada Medical Center is offering another option for PT on the south side of town. What makes it unique in Health Watch.More >>
Physical therapy is helpful for people who are injured, who just had surgery or who've had a stroke, MS, even Parkinson's disease. Now Northern Nevada Medical Center is offering another option for PT on the south side of town. What makes it unique in Health Watch.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to bring up a GOP health care bill on the Senate floor next week. That's according to McConnell's spokesman, David Popp.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to bring up a GOP health care bill on the Senate floor next week. That's according to McConnell's spokesman, David Popp.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Attorneys general from 41 states including Nevada are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives.More >>
Attorneys general from 41 states including Nevada are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives.More >>
What does it truly mean to work out in your fat burning zone? There is a test to find out. While it is designed to help athletes maximize their endurance, performance and fine-tune the food they need to keep their bodies going, it can also help everyday people just wanting to lose weight. How the metabolic efficiency test works in Health Watch.More >>
What does it truly mean to work out in your fat burning zone? There is a test to find out. While it is designed to help athletes maximize their endurance, performance and fine-tune the food they need to keep their bodies going, it can also help everyday people just wanting to lose weight. How the metabolic efficiency test works in Health Watch.More >>
It's what makes us all unique - our genes. Have you ever considered testing yours - specifically for an inherited gene mutation? You can learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
It's what makes us all unique - our genes. Have you ever considered testing yours - specifically for an inherited gene mutation? You can learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
It is not a sport for the weak, but it is designed to garner strength for those who need it most right now. The CrossFit and weight-lifting community is getting ready to power through a competition in the name of kids with cancer. How they are ‘Pulling for Our Little Heroes’ in Health Watch.More >>
It is not a sport for the weak, but it is designed to garner strength for those who need it most right now. The CrossFit and weight-lifting community is getting ready to power through a competition in the name of kids with cancer. How they are ‘Pulling for Our Little Heroes’ in Health Watch.More >>
Regular visits to the dentist are not only good for our teeth, but our overall health. But for those without insurance, it is often too pricey. This is the case for many active service members and veterans who's benefits do not cover dental care.More >>
Regular visits to the dentist are not only good for our teeth, but our overall health. But for those without insurance, it is often too pricey. This is the case for many active service members and veterans who's benefits do not cover dental care.More >>
An area audiologist is in the business of improving hearing, but wait until you hear what he does after hours. Meet a Reno doctor - who doesn't miss a beat - in Health Watch.More >>
An area audiologist is in the business of improving hearing, but wait until you hear what he does after hours. Meet a Reno doctor - who doesn't miss a beat - in Health Watch.More >>
A couple weeks ago, residents at the Tahoe Keys reported seeing an algae bloom in the water. And after numerous tests, officials have found the algae to be toxic to people and animals.More >>
A couple weeks ago, residents at the Tahoe Keys reported seeing an algae bloom in the water. And after numerous tests, officials have found the algae to be toxic to people and animals.More >>