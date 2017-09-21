The Reno Police Department Provides Safety Tips In Light of Reports of People Being Followed

The Reno Police Department has reported they have become aware of several instances in the Reno/Sparks area over the last month in which women reported being followed by suspicious subjects.

The specific circumstances, dates, times, and descriptions vary. However, most of these instances occurred in parking lots of large retail businesses during normal business hours and involved one or more male subjects following suspiciously.

These subjects often times were wearing an earpiece, or were on a cell phone, and appeared to possibly be coordinating with other male subjects in the area.

Despite the suspicious behavior, no crimes have been identified at this point. The Reno Police Department encourages anybody with information to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness.

The Reno Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the following safety tips:

- Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.

- Trust your instincts. If you don’t feel safe, find ways to make yourself safer or leave.

- Have your cell phone with you.

- Keep your children close to you in public.

- Educate your children about stranger danger.

- If you believe somebody may be following you on foot, move to a public area and contact police with any overtly suspicious activity. If you believe someone may be following your vehicle, vary your route and driving pattern in an attempt to avoid the vehicle. If the vehicle persists in following you, drive to a safe destination such as a police department, or the fire department, and call the police.