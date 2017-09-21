Sierra Wave Clouds

A Sierra Wave Cloud may look like a flying a saucer...But they are not a sign of aliens., but rather a sign that rain or snow may be coming soon. Since they typically form in mountainous areas, we get them quite regularly in northern Nevada. Especially when a storm is about to come through. This video was taken Wednesday morning.

How do they form? A fast moving stream of winds is aimed right at the mountains and forces air up over them. If there's enough moisture aloft, the air condenses and forms a cloud. On the other side of the mountain, the air is sinking and evaporating. As the air gets lifted on the windward side of the mountain it creates a deflection in the atmosphere like a wave, with the air condensing and evaporating in layers aloft. This is why they can look like lenses or layers of pancakes. Unlike a regular cloud that continues to grow and condense as one these tend to fizzle out and grow again.

To us the clouds look as if they are stationary too but the droplets inside the cloud are moving at speeds of around 35 miles per hour. Another way to look at it is, if you have a stationary wave over a stream of running water, the wave is using the the stream of new water to grow, but it's not constant, only for short intervals at a time. They can come in different sizes too.