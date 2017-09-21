VA To Hold Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

VA To Hold Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Friday

Posted: Updated:

The VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System will hold its annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Friday at 350 Capitol Hill to provide information, supplies, services and meals to our homeless Veteran population .

“VA remains committed to ending veteran homelessness across the country. Our contribution to this important national effort is focused specifically on Veterans in our region of Northern Nevada and California,” said Darin Farr, VA Public Affairs Officer.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.