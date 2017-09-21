NDOT Reopens SB I-580 Off-Ramp to Second Street As Part of Glendale Ave. Reconstruction

The Second Street off-ramp from southbound Interstate 580 has reopened as roadwork advances on the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project.

The off-ramp from southbound I-580 to Second Street reopened during the early morning of Sept. 21. The ramp has been closed since Sept. 6 as crews reconstruct Second Street in the area.

The ramp closure was part of NDOT’s approximately $14 million project by contractor Granite Construction to improve Glendale Avenue/Second Street for the as many as 14,500 vehicles traveling the road daily. Roadway reconstruction is approximately 50 percent complete, with more than 10 miles of new lanes already reconstructed and repaved. Crews have also installed more than 2,000 yards of concrete to create a more durable concrete roadway surface at the heavily-traveled Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way intersections

Through fall, major roadway reconstruction will continue on Second Street/Glendale Avenue between Kietzke Lane and east McCarran Boulevard. The road will remain open to traffic, but both directions of traffic will be shifted through the work zone as crews excavate approximately 16 inches of road surface and then rebuild and repave for a smoother roadway. Sidewalk and roadway drainage improvements will also be made. At least one access to each business remains available during business hours, but on-street parking will not be available throughout construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and follow all road work signage.

Major construction is scheduled to continue through late 2017, with potential minor finishing construction in spring 2018. Further project information is available at www.glendaleproject.com or by dialing (775) 352-1920.

The road was last fully repaved in 1995, with minor resurfacing in some areas more recently.

(NDOT)