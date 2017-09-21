NDOT Reopens SB I-580 Off-Ramp to Second Street As Part of Glendale Ave. Reconstruction

A young girl trapped in her collapsed school is driving rescuers to work at dozens of wrecked buildings looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 temblor that killed at least 245 people.More >>
Snow is falling in higher elevations, close to Donner Lake. At the time of this writing, I-80 is open with no controls.More >>
The Second Street off-ramp from southbound Interstate 580 has reopened as roadwork advances on the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.More >>
For videographer & Nevada native, Cody Villalobos, whether it’s with a drone or a traditional camera, it's all about capturing the right shot. His attention to detail has recently won him a spot on the video production team for a big country-music super star.More >>
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids ‘R’ Kids corporate office is getting involved too.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.More >>
Snow is falling in higher elevations, close to Donner Lake. At the time of this writing, I-80 is open with no controls.More >>
As of last week, all of the snow has melted off of the Mount Rose Ski Resort area itself, but on Mount Rose proper, there are still some patches of snow left. What might seem like a small piece from afar could actually be deep enough to ski on.More >>
The Rosewood Lake Golf Course off Pembroke Drive in Reno found itself right in the middle of the all new SouthEast Connector and had to shut down in 2015. Once a popular spot to tee off, the course is getting a mulligan.More >>
