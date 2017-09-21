Greenwald Hired as Nevada Women's Basketball Play-by-Play Voice

Broadcast veteran Doug Greenwald has been hired as the new play-by-play voice for Nevada Wolf Pack women’s basketball, the school announced today along with Learfield, its multimedia rightsholder.

“I want to thank the University of Nevada and Learfield for this opportunity,” said Greenwald. “I’m very excited to work with Coach Amanda Levens and her staff for what is going to be an exciting year for women’s basketball at the University of Nevada.”

Greenwald has more than 20 years of play-by-play broadcasting experience in college basketball and professional baseball. Since 2003 he has served as the play-by-play voice for the Fresno Grizzlies, a Triple-A minor league baseball affiliate formerly of the San Francisco Giants (2003-14) and now the Houston Astros. During his time with the Grizzlies he has had the opportunity to call the 2012 Triple-A All-Star game and the 2015 Triple-A Championship game.

Additionally, since 2006 Greenwald has worked with the San Francisco Giants in many facets, mostly handling internet play-by-play for spring training games on SFGiants.com. In 2008, 2010 and 2011 he had the opportunity to call exhibition games on the radio with the Giants current play-by-play voice Jon Miller. Throughout his decade with the Giants, he has called radio play-by-play for three regular season Giants contests (2009, 2010, and 2015).

Greenwald has a plethora of professional baseball experience, also working with the Modesto Athletics, Shreveport Captains, Stockton Ports, Bayou Bullfrogs, Burlington Bees, West Oahu CaneFires and Bend Bandits dating back to 1996.

He also boasts college basketball play-by-play experience as he served as the voice of Santa Clara women’s basketball from 2013-14. He had a long tenure with Centenary College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams from 2001-09, handling the play-by-play duties when the programs were part of the NCAA Division I Summit League. He is familiar with the Wolf Pack as he has previously called men’s and women’s basketball games, filling in for former announcers Ryan Radtke and Don Marchand.

“We welcome Doug to our broadcast team as the voice of Wolf Pack women’s basketball,” said Andy McDowell, general manager for Learfield's local Wolf Pack Sports Properties team. “Doug has called men’s and women’s basketball games as a fill-in for us in the past so this opportunity is a natural progression for him. He is a very experienced, respected and talented broadcaster and has a style our fans will enjoy listening to.”

Greenwald is the son of former longtime Major League Baseball broadcaster Hank Greenwald, who served as the play-by-play voice for the San Francisco Giants (1979-86, 1989-96) and the New York Yankees (1987-88).

In 2005 Greenwald was presented with the Ralphie Award, which goes to the Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News. He earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University in 1996.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)