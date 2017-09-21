President Trump Meets South Korean President

President Donald Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the ongoing North Korea crisis.

Moon praised Trump's bellicose speech to the United Nations about the threat, saying the U.S. had "responded in a very good way."

Trump is expected to announce additional sanctions about North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program.

Moon deemed North Korea's provocation "deplorable," prompting Trump to compliment his word choice.

His opponent during last year's election, Hillary Clinton, took criticism for referring to Trump's supporters as belonging in "a basket of deplorables."

Trump called it "a lucky word.'"

The president also said that the U.S. and South Korea were working on improving trade agreements though that was less important than addressing the North Korea threat.

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)