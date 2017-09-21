Death Wish Coffee Co. Recalls Nitro Cold Brew After Botulism Con - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Death Wish Coffee Co. Recalls Nitro Cold Brew After Botulism Concerns

Death Wish Coffee Co. is recalling its 11-oz Nitro Cold Brew cans after concerns of possible botulism. 

Death Wish in conjunction with an outside Process Authority has determined that the current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin, in low acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, muscle weakness and constipation.

The company’s CEO says people who bought the nitro cold brew can go to their website deathwishcoffee.com to get information for a full refund. 

So far, no illnesses have been reported. 

(FDA contributed to this report.)

