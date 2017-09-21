Where Hurricane Maria Is Heading

A young girl trapped in her collapsed school is driving rescuers to work at dozens of wrecked buildings looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 temblor that killed at least 245 people.More >>
The strengthening Category 3 storm is lashing the northeastern Dominican Republic and is expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos later Thursday.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a reception today for Cherie Jamason, who is stepping down from President/CEO to take on a new role with the company.More >>
History, a hat trick and a guaranteed spot in the USL Playoffs highlighted Wednesday’s 3-0 Reno 1868 FC win over OKC Energy FC.More >>
Physical therapy is helpful for people who are injured, who just had surgery or who've had a stroke, MS, even Parkinson's disease. Now Northern Nevada Medical Center is offering another option for PT on the south side of town. What makes it unique in Health Watch.More >>
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids ‘R’ Kids corporate office is getting involved too.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.More >>
As of last week, all of the snow has melted off of the Mount Rose Ski Resort area itself, but on Mount Rose proper, there are still some patches of snow left. What might seem like a small piece from afar could actually be deep enough to ski on.More >>
The Rosewood Lake Golf Course off Pembroke Drive in Reno found itself right in the middle of the all new SouthEast Connector and had to shut down in 2015. Once a popular spot to tee off, the course is getting a mulligan.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
