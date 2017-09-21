Food Bank of Northern Nevada Sees Change of President/CEO

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a reception today for Cherie Jamason, who is stepping down from President/CEO to take on a new role with the company. Al Brislain will take over as the new President/CEO.

Jamason has worked with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for 30 years and has decided to take on a new role as Director of Hunger Strategies.

"I think we have an opportunity to really take it up a notch and be leaders in the community on a different level," Jamason said.

She'll be focusing on long-term solutions to combat hunger and plans on going into communities to work closer with small groups. She also plans to work with members of the community involved in housing and economic managements, helping stabilize the aspects of people's lives that prevent them from getting enough food.

"We're going to be building a healthier community by changing their circumstances," Jamason said.

Brislain takes over as President/CEO with Jamason's blessing.

"He's been my friend for 30 years," Jamason said, "He and I go way back, from the beginning of my time in food banking, so I think the food bank is in really good hands and he was excited to come to a place, to a food bank in our Feeding America Network, that is so sound and so well-respected."

Brislain acknowledged the huge shoes he has to fill with Jamason leaving, but is exciting for the challenge and likes that she will still be around. He spoke a lot about keeping up her legacy.

"It's the community's food bank, not mine," Brislain said. "I think Cherie brought that and I need to embrace that."