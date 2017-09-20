Placer County Sheriff's Office Asks For Public's Help In Identifying Car Theft Suspect

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a car theft that happened at Kings Beach on September 8. The vehicle was parked outside of Bank of the West in Kings Beach.

The vehicle was later recovered in Truckee on September 9, 2017.

Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for additional thefts in the area. The male suspect has red or light brown hair, a goatee (which might have been shaved off), is approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, weighing approximately 170 to 190 lbs., and last seen wearing a blue “Norway” sweatshirt, grey pants, and blue shoes.

If you can identify him, please call Detective Lasagna at 530-581-6320. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest, contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online attips.placercrimestoppers.com.