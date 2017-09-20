Assembling an Emergency Preparedness Kit

With several natural disasters happening around the world, it is important to remember a similar emergency could happen right here at home in Northern Nevada. More commonly, our area needs to be prepared for wildfire emergencies.

Washoe County Emergency Manager, Aaron Kenneston says residents should prepare enough supplies to last them at least three days. That is approximately how long it takes for local emergency services to be restored to normalcy. The best time to prepare such a kit is well in advance before disaster strikes.

Kenneston explains, "It's a great region, we don't have that many disasters, but that means we have to be even more vigilant to be prepared when they do happen."

Your list of emergency items should include the following:

Water. Pack one gallon per person, per day.

Stock up on non-perishable food items, either packaged or canned goods. Make sure they come with an easy open pull-tab, or keep a can opener handy.

Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

First-aid kit

Prescription medications

Blankets or sleeping bags

Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries

Fire extinguisher

Toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and toilet paper

Special items for infants, elderly, or family members with disabilities

For a more comprehensive list of emergency kit items, click here.

To help local families prepare for a possible emergency, the Nevada State Contractors Board is holding a Community Disaster Preparedness Kit Drive. They ask anyone who is able, to donate emergency kit items from now until October 6th.

For more information about the drive, click here.