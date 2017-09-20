Sparks Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle was burglarized at 240 Freeport Wednesday around 9 p.m. The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, a dark sweatshirt, and camouflage pants. The suspect was riding a silver mountain bike, and a high-dollar amount of identifiable car stereo equipment was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have any information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, to contact the Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.