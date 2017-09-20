NHP Responding to Rollover Crash Near USA Parkway

With several natural disasters happening around the world, it is important to remember a similar emergency could happen right here at home in Northern Nevada. Washoe County Emergency Manager, Aaron Kenneston says residents should prepare enough supplies to last them at least three days.More >>
The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, a dark sweatshirt, and camouflage pants. The suspect was riding a silver mountain bike, and a high-dollar amount of identifiable car stereo equipment was stolen.
Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids 'R' Kids corporate office is getting involved too.
Researches at UNR are using shake tables to create safer bridges and improve standards.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks man faces up to 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a residential burglary trial last week.
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.
