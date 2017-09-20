NHP Responding to Rollover Crash Near USA Parkway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Responding to Rollover Crash Near USA Parkway

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash near USA Pkwy about 1/4 mile north of US 50. The driver was injured and was transported via CareFlight. 

We will update with more details as they become known.

  • Assembling an Emergency Preparedness Kit

    With several natural disasters happening around the world, it is important to remember a similar emergency could happen right here at home in Northern Nevada. Washoe County Emergency Manager, Aaron Kenneston says residents should prepare enough supplies to last them at least three days.

  • Sparks Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary

    The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, a dark sweatshirt, and camouflage pants. The suspect was riding a silver mountain bike, and a high-dollar amount of identifiable car stereo equipment was stolen. 

  • Mother and Daycare Speak Out Against Employee's Mishandling of Child

    Due to the severity of the incident, the Kids ‘R’ Kids corporate office is getting involved too.

