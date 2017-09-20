Southwire Issues Recall For Snow Globe Stake Lights

Southwire has recalled Mystic Globe, and winter-themed snow globes, after receiving nine incident reports involving heat-related, property damage. No injuries have been reported.

They advise that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stake lights and contact Southwire to return the product for a refund.

Southwire can be contacted toll-free at (888) 847-8709 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.