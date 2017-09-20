NDOT Announces Weekend Detours Will Be in Place Near USA Pkwy

As of last week, all of the snow has melted off of the Mount Rose Ski Resort area itself, but on Mount Rose proper, there are still some patches of snow left. What might seem like a small piece from afar could actually be deep enough to ski on.More >>
A preliminary investigation says Monday's Woodchuck Fire was accidentally started at a construction site in southwest Reno.More >>
NDOT is setting up the detours due to a re-striping project that will take place from 6 p.m. September 22 to 6 p.m. September 24.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has ordered a committee to make policy recommendations on the interactions between the state's gambling and recreational marijuana industries.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man faces up to 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a residential burglary trial last week.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
