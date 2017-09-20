Nevada, California Highway Patrols Hold Trucker Appreciation Day

The Nevada and California Highway Patrol teamed up with the Nevada Truckers Association to give thanks to all the truckers out there.

Not only did the agencies honor the drivers' hard work but troopers also offered some safety tips for sharing the road.

Every truck driver that passed through Truckee was offered a free meal and some treats.

For these truck drivers they were excited to have a day where people recognized them for their hard work. "It feels really good. It feels really awesome that at least once a year we get appreciated by Nevada and by California for what we do," says Ismael Valenzuela of Valenzuela Trucking.

This day allows our local agencies and truck drivers to come together and learn about each others jobs and give recommendations to help keep our road safe. When it comes to being on the road the highway patrol asks that you be aware of how heavy an 18-wheeler is, and how difficult it is to drive. They ask that drivers make sure to keep your distance especially when it comes to passing a semi truck. "If your normal safe distance to do a lane change in front of a car is 20 feet, a couple of car lengths, maybe you want to take more than that, maybe five times than that like maybe 100 feet," says Major Rob Stepien of the Nevada Highway Patrol. They also ask that you not follow too closely, "Don't follow too close. If you can't see my face in the mirrors than I can't see you in the back," says Valenzuela.