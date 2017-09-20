New Harley-Davidson Given Away to Lucky Reno Blood Donor

One of the biggest blood drives of the year wrapped up today (Wednesday). The "Ride to Save Lives" campaign brings in donors, who are aware of the need for blood after motorcycle crashes.

Why is a motorcycle dealer so devoted to getting blood donations? Because what their customers see behind the handlebars. Crashes in town bring the need. Scott Edward of United Blood Services told us, "It does touch them hard, and they just really rallied." As Ray Wright, General Manager of Chester’s Reno Harley-Davidson added, "Personally, we have customers that are involved in motorcycle accidents."

There's just no other way to help people like that. Blood comes as a gift from people. Blood drives are common, but this one is personal. Ray sees where these donations go: saving lives among motorcyclists. As he put it, "They needed blood, and United Blood Services has been there to help."

Motorcycles and blood donations came together on the drive’s last day as a new Harley worth over $10,000 was given away from a pool of 11 blood donor finalists. Avid biker Chad Atchs was the big winner, but stayed cool when he discovered his good fortune, as any burly Harley rider would. He told me his love of bikes started with his older brother: “I’d get his keys and go riding through the neighborhood when I was underage. I don't think I've ever been without a motorcycle." Chad has a connection to blood needs too: "Yeah, I mean I've had friends crash and I've crashed. But never that major, never major injuries." Now he gives continuously. After every blood donation, he says “I don't leave without making my next appointment."

Chad's new Harley sat at the UBS donor center enticing repeat visits since June, and brought in a lot of blood. If things work out, Chester’s Ray Wright told us, "We'll be doing another bike giveaway and a summertime blood drive."