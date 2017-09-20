Federal Reserve to Reduce its $4.5 Trillion Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve says it will start in October to gradually unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which expanded to unprecedented levels in efforts to spur economic growth after the 2008 financial crisis.

The balance sheet primarily consists of government and mortgage-backed bonds. As the bonds mature, the Fed plans to spend less money each month to replace them, which reduces the balance sheet. The U.S. central bank intends to spend $10 billion less on bonds beginning next month, a figure that will eventually reach $50 billion a month in October 2018.

Fed officials decided to keep their short-term benchmark rate between 1 percent and 1.25 percent. The Fed views the job market as strengthening, but it notes that inflation is running below its 2 percent annual target.

Still, the Fed said in a statement that prices for gasoline and other items might temporarily spike because of the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

