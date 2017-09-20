Nevada Panel to Address Gambling, Pot Industry Interactions

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has ordered a committee to make policy recommendations on the interactions between the state's gambling and recreational marijuana industries.

Sandoval on Wednesday issued an executive order summoning the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, which includes gambling regulators, casino representatives and others.

Nevada launched legal sales of recreational pot on July 1. The law only allows its consumption in private homes. It's prohibited in casinos, bars, restaurants, parks, concerts and on any federal property.

Sandoval is calling on the committee to address whether events promoting the marijuana industry can be held on the premises of a casino-resort, as well as whether a gambling licensee can contract or have a business relationship with a person or company in the pot business.

The committee must make recommendations by June 2018.



“Since passage of Question 2, I have called for Nevada’s marijuana industry to be well-regulated, restricted and respected. Gaming regulators have been clear on the prohibition of marijuana consumption on licensed gaming properties but there are additional policy considerations such as industry events and business relationships that should be contemplated,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The Gaming Policy Committee is the right organization to take up these important issues unique to Nevada due to the state’s recent legalization of recreational marijuana and our gold standard gaming reputation.”

Last week the Nevada Supreme Court stopped - at least for now - a plan to let entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana for sale at recreational pot dispensaries.

The state high court's order essentially froze the months-long distribution dispute until it hears oral arguments Oct. 3 about who is entitled to move marijuana from cultivators to retail stores.

Nevada's voter-approved marijuana legalization law last November gave liquor wholesalers exclusive rights to transport marijuana for 18 months, unless they couldn't keep up with demand.

Complaints from pot shops about demand outstripping supply after recreational sales began July 1 prompted the state Tax Commission to say it would let others beyond alcohol distributors handle the job.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)