Gaming Policy Committee Reconvened to Learn More About Pot Industry

Governor Brian Sandoval has signed an executive order reconvening the Gaming Policy Committee to gather information concerning potential interactions between Nevada’s gaming industry and the state’s marijuana industry.



“Since passage of Question 2, I have called for Nevada’s marijuana industry to be well-regulated, restricted and respected. Gaming regulators have been clear on the prohibition of marijuana consumption on licensed gaming properties but there are additional policy considerations such as industry events and business relationships that should be contemplated,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The Gaming Policy Committee is the right organization to take up these important issues unique to Nevada due to the state’s recent legalization of recreational marijuana and our gold standard gaming reputation.”

Last week the Nevada Supreme Court stopped - at least for now - a plan to let entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana for sale at recreational pot dispensaries.

The state high court's order essentially freezed the months-long distribution dispute until it hears oral arguments Oct. 3 about who is entitled to move marijuana from cultivators to retail stores.

Nevada's voter-approved marijuana legalization law last November gave liquor wholesalers exclusive rights to transport marijuana for 18 months, unless they couldn't keep up with demand.

Complaints from pot shops about demand outstripping supply after recreational sales began July 1 prompted the state Tax Commission to say it would let others beyond alcohol distributors handle the job.

