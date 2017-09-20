Sparks Man Found Guilty in Residential Burglary Trial

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver involved in a fatal crash on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive this past Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes Republican senators will vote for new legislation that aims to repeal and replace the health care law enacted by his predecessor.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval has signed an executive order reconvening the Gaming Policy Committee to gather information concerning potential interactions between Nevada’s gaming industry and the state’s marijuana industry.More >>
Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man faces up to 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a residential burglary trial last week.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>
