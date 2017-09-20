Sparks Man Found Guilty in Residential Burglary Trial

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man faces up to 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a residential burglary trial last week.

The DA’s Office says 29-year-old Jerome Kelly broke into a Sparks home and stole jewelry, electronics and a firearm in December 2016.

The DA’s Office says he was found guilty last Thursday on one count of Burglary (Second or Subsequent Offense) with a Firearm, one count of Grand Larceny of a Firearm, one count of Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in District Court. Authorities say Kelly was also convicted and sentenced on three unrelated felony cases last month involving charges of Duty to Stop at a Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury, Burglary, and Attempted Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Sentencing is set for November 15th.