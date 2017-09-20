Equifax Says it Had Security Breach Earlier This Year

Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans.More >>
Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans.More >>
Fires this year were larger but fewer, averaging 1,761 acres per fire. The previous 15-year-record fire season was in 2005, averaging 1,293 acres per fire.More >>
Fires this year were larger but fewer, averaging 1,761 acres per fire. The previous 15-year-record fire season was in 2005, averaging 1,293 acres per fire.More >>
The University of Nevada is planning to relocate about a dozen old, historic homes that are currently in the way of the school's expansion towards downtown Reno.More >>
The University of Nevada is planning to relocate about a dozen old, historic homes that are currently in the way of the school's expansion towards downtown Reno.More >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes Republican senators will vote for new legislation that aims to repeal and replace the health care law enacted by his predecessor.More >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes Republican senators will vote for new legislation that aims to repeal and replace the health care law enacted by his predecessor.More >>
The head of Mexico's national civil defense agency says 225 people are now known to be dead due to the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
The head of Mexico's national civil defense agency says 225 people are now known to be dead due to the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>
An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>