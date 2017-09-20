AP: U.S. to Give $32 Million for Myanmar's Rohingya Refugees - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: U.S. to Give $32 Million for Myanmar's Rohingya Refugees

Posted:

The United States says it will contribute nearly $32 million in humanitarian aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar.

It's the first major response by the Trump administration to the mass exodus over the last month that has raised accusations of ethnic cleansing.

The money will come from a State Department account. It will be coordinated through the International Committee of the Red Cross and affiliated local groups.

The announcement comes as world leaders gather in New York for U.N. General Assembly meetings. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the Rohingya crisis by phone Tuesday with Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The State Department says the money will help provide food, health care, water and sanitation, shelter and psychological support.

