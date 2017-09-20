Mexico Quake Death Toll Rises to 225

The head of Mexico's national civil defense agency says 225 people are now known to be dead due to the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Luis Felipe Puente posted a tweet Wednesday saying 94 are known dead in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

He'd earlier listed 217 fatalities from the quake that hit southeast of Mexico City on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military says it's sending a 70-member delegation to Mexico to assist with rescue efforts.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus is a military spokesman who says the delegation is expected to arrive in Mexico on Thursday morning. He says the delegation's main effort will be to provide engineering assistance.

Some 25 engineers make up the biggest component of the team. They will help survey and assess damage and determine whether buildings are safe. The team will also include search and rescue professionals, as well as support staff providing medical care and logistics.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it was sending a rescue team in response to a request for assistance from Mexico. Netanyahu paid an official visit to Mexico last week.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)