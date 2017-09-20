University to Relocate 12 Historic Homes

The University of Nevada is planning to relocate about a dozen old, historic homes that are currently in the way of the school's expansion towards downtown Reno.More >>
Rescuers and volunteers dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings looking for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude temblor, the country's deadliest in 32 years.More >>
Officials warn that the Category 4 storm would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.More >>
Ending a nine-game skid, the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team (3-10, 1-0 MW) defeated the San Josè State Spartans (8-4, 0-1) Tuesday night to open Mountain West play.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>
