Four Arrested in Connection to Downtown Reno Shooting

Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1st St. and Center St. on a report of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a victim suffering from a single gunshot injury, which is not considered life threatening.

The victim and several witnesses were able to provide a description of four subjects seen running from the area of the shooting. Several officers and detectives began searching the area. Eventually officials located four subjects who matched the description given by witnesses.

Additional officers attempted to contact the subjects, who immediately fled. A few minutes later, all four subjects were detained by Reno Police officers and detectives. The first three suspects were located in the area of Mill St. and Locust, while the fourth was located on Ryland near Kirman.

A bag, which was being carried by one of the suspects when he fled, was found abandoned a short distance away. The firearm, believed to have been used during the shooting, was located in the bag and discovered to have been stolen during a residential burglary.

The investigation revealed that one of the four suspects a 17 year-old juvenile Reno resident, confronted the victim, who is a 48 year old Reno resident, in a stairwell near the intersection of 1st St. and Center St. The juvenile defendant produced a firearm and demanded the victim's money. The victim did not comply and was shot one time.

During the shooting investigation, Reno Police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 100 block of North Virginia Street on a report of another attempted robbery which was reported to have occurred shortly before the shooting. The investigation determined the same four suspects were responsible for attempting to rob a 23 year-old Reno resident of his property.

Video evidence from both cases and subsequent interviews confirmed the same suspects in both cases.

18 year-old Reno resident Lamont Caldwell is in custody, charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery

Police have also arrested a 16 year-old juvenile Reno resident charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm, carrying concealed weapon, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

A 17 year old juvenile Reno resident is also in custody, charged with battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm, carrying concealed weapon, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery.