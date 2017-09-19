Four Arrested in Connection to Downtown Reno Shooting

Ending a nine-game skid, the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team (3-10, 1-0 MW) defeated the San Josè State Spartans (8-4, 0-1) Tuesday night to open Mountain West play.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Reno Police have four people in custody in connection to attempted robberies that resulted in a shooting in downtown Reno Tuesday.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County last Thursday.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
