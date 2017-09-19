Sierra Nevada College Offering Bachelor's Degrees at TMCC

An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall. It's a partnership that will allow students to pursue a SNC bachelor’s degree, without ever having to leave the TMCC campus.

“They're still transferring to SNC, but not physically transferring," says SNC President Alan Walker. "So rather than go onto a campus of another institution or go online, they now have the option of earning a bachelor’s degree by simply walking across the hall."

But despite SNC’s move into TMCC, students will still need to earn their two-year associates degree in order to enroll.

"They apply for admission for Sierra Nevada College during their second year like any community college student would who wants to go on and earn a four year degree,” said Walker.

The partnership is kicking-off with three degree options in global business management, entrepreneurship and psychology with room for more in the future. These classes will have a starting cost of $382 per credit.

"We're going to continue to talk with our TMCC partners to talk about what other kind of programs students here at TMCC might be interested in, in terms of getting a bachelor’s degree,” said Walker.

If you're interested in applying to attend TMCC to earn your bachelor’s degree through Sierra Nevada College, head over to www.sierranevada.edu/tmcc