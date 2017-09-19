Nevada's Fire Season Approaches Record

2017 is shaping up to be one of Nevada's worst fire seasons. According to the Great Basin Coordination Center ,1,220,560 acres have burned in the Silver State. That is only the third time that more than one million acres have burned in one year. The last time was 2006, when 1,349,023 acres were burned.

"At the rate we're going, we're going to beat that number, and that's not a good number to beat," Chief Dave Cochran, Reno Fire Department said. "It's just been an incredibly active wildfire season."

One of the biggest differences between 2006 and 2017 is the size of the fires. Nevada had 1.279 wildland fires 11 years ago, but only 693 this year. That means fires are much larger than they have been, averaging 1,761 acres per fire and crushing the 2005 average of 1,293 acres, which was the previous record over the past 15 years.

"They're significant fires, they're large," Cochran said. "We at the Reno Fire Department, over a period of over three weeks, went to a large wildfire every day."

Some of Nevada's wildfires have burned more than 200,000 acres. When fires get that large, they often require more firefighters and equipment.

"When you combine that number of calls, more fires, bigger fires, it's a drain on all our resources," Cochran said.

Cochran says as Northern Nevada's population grows, so do the odds of wildfire. GBCC says out of the 693 fires in Nevada, 303 were caused by humans, and 390 were due to lightning.

"Fortunately, some of those storms have been combined with rain, which always helps, but we had rain last week, which everybody experienced and then we had that significant fire yesterday," Cochran said. "So, it helps to an extent but it's not the cure-all."

Last winter was one of the wettest winters on record. Historically, wet winters are followed by bad fire seasons because there are many more fuels, including cheat grass.

"This is not unexpected," Cochran said. "The question is always 'Are you going to get starts? Are you going to get lightning or some human error that causes a fire?' Unfortunately we're getting those."

The first day of fall is Friday, but just because cooler days are ahead, doesn't mean fire is less of a threat.

"Really, wildfire season in Nevada is year-round," Cochran said. "Some of our biggest wildland fires...November, January, we can get that anytime."