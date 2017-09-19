Washoe County Sheriff's Deputy Recognized For Saving Life of Drowned Baby

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection Chief Charlie Moore recognized Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Natasha Rickey, whose quick response is being credited for saving the life of a drowned baby, in front of the Board of Fire Commissioners on Tuesday.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a call of a drowning infant on 8th Avenue in Sun Valley on Monday, September 11. Deputy Natasha Rickey was in the area and arrived on scene within 35 seconds.

Deputy Rickey rushed into the residence where she immediately began life-saving measures on a one-year-old boy who had been found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA crews arrived moments later. The infant was rushed to Renown Medical Center and regained consciousness on the way to the hospital.

The boy was released from the hospital later that week.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District rescue personnel praised the deputy’s actions as having a direct impact on saving the life of this child.

“In a cardiac arrest, seconds count,” Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Chief Charlie Moore said. “I am very pleased with the quick response from Deputy Rickey and her ability to administer CPR in an effective way – and for Truckee Meadows Fire paramedics and REMSA paramedics who all played a vital role in this emergency, bringing it to a lifesaving conclusion.”

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said this incident was about much more than being in the right place at the right time.

“It is about having the right training and the right skills, along with the clarity of mission to be able to use them effectively when a child’s life is on the line. It is about professionalism and compassion,” Sheriff Allen said. “Actions like this define what it means to be a Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy.”