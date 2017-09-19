The Carson Nugget Announces Job Fair - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Carson Nugget Announces Job Fair

Posted:

The Carson Nugget will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, September 26, from 2pm to 4pm. 

They will have more than two dozen positions in full-time and part-time capacities, and all levels of experience are invited to attend the event, which takes place in the Sierra Room on the main floor of the casino on N. Carson Street.

See details in the flyer below:

