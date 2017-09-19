The Carson Nugget Announces Job Fair

An extension of Sierra Nevada College is moving into Truckee Meadows Community College this fall.More >>
Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.More >>
Authorities say at least 119 people have now died as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the country.More >>
Fires this year were larger but fewer, averaging 1,761 acres per fire. The previous 15-year-record fire season was in 2005, averaging 1,293 acres per fire.More >>
Deputy Natasha Rickey was in the area of the incident and arrived on scene within 35 seconds.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County last Thursday.More >>
