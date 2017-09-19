Sound Enterprises Breaks Ground on New Apartment Complex

Sunroad Enterprises broke ground on Lumina, a new luxury-apartment complex in the Reno-Sparks area, Tuesday, September 19. Lumina will have 330 units and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.

“Sunroad Enterprises work in Northern Nevada will continue with a focus on providing necessary housing solutions. Lumina meets a critically important need for housing to support the growing population that has been drawn to Northern Nevada’s expanding economy,” said Dan Feldman, President of Sunroad Asset Management. “We want to create a new standard for luxury living in the Reno-Sparks area for families and professionals.”

Amenities at Lumina include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse which features dual sided fireplace, game areas, indoor/outdoor gym, multiple work, lounging, and Wi-Fi areas and a modern leasing center. The outdoor amenities will feature bocce ball courts, ping-pong tables, pool and hot tub, cabanas, alternative seating and lounging options, and multiple fire pits.

The complex will include 38 one-story, two-story and three-story buildings. Unit prices will begin at $1330 for one-bedroom, $1,550 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,895 for a three-bedroom unit.

“Following the success of the upgraded leasing and amenity areas as well as the unit upgrades of High Rock 5330 in Sparks, we’re excited to continue to evolve here,” said Feldman. “It’s clear that Reno has attracted a strong and diverse demographic base of companies, from world class companies like Amazon and Tesla, to small independent companies that have found Reno’s business climate to be friendly, welcoming, and productive for their businesses. Sunroad is pleased to help partner in this expanding community by providing much needed housing.”