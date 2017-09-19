USGS Says Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1. It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.More >>
A bipartisan group of governors, including Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, sent a letter to Senate leaders on Tuesday expressing their opposition to the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care repeal plan.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County last Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says an 81-year-old Arizona man died after a motorcycle crash on US6 north of Tonopah last Wednesday morning.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
A south Reno resident is Washoe County’s first case of hantavirus since 2006. The case is one of about 728 hantavirus cases ever recorded in the United States.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
